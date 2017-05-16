Ilham Aliyev congratulates King of Norway

2017-05-16 21:01 | www.trend.az | 1

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 16

Trend:

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has sent a congratulatory letter to King of Norway Harald V.

“It is my pleasure to extend my most sincere congratulations to you and through you to all the people of your country on the occasion of the national holiday of the Kingdom of Norway – Constitution Day,” Ilham Aliyev told King of Norway in his letter. “On this remarkable day, I wish you robust health and happiness, and the friendly people of Norway lasting peace and prosperity.”