Baku 2017: Azerbaijan’s one more gold medal in athletics

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 16

Azerbaijan’s Elena Chebanu has won a gold medal in women’s 100m T12 event in athletics at the 4th Islamic Solidarity Games in Baku.

Indonesia’s Endang Sitorus won a silver medal, while Morocco’s Meryem En-Nourhi won a bronze medal.

Azerbaijan’s another representative Irada Aliyeva took the 4th place.

The Baku 2017 Islamic Solidarity Games started May 8 and will last until May 22 in Azerbaijan’s capital.