SOCAR to drill 4 new wells at Gunashli field

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 16

Maksim Tsurkov

Azerbaijan’s state oil company SOCAR will additionally produce about 116,800 tons of oil and 14.6 million cubic meters of gas through drilling of four new wells at the Gunashli offshore field, SOCAR said in a message posted on its website May 16.

In this regard, SOCAR successfully continues the reconstruction of platform #11 at the field.

Each of the four wells is expected to give 80 tons of oil and 10,000 cubic meters of gas per day.

SOCAR produced 1.85 million tons of oil from offshore and onshore fields in January-March 2017 as compared to 1.9 million tons in the same period of 2016.