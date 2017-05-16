Baku-2017: Two Azerbaijani taekwondo fighters in finals

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 16

By Elchin Mehdiyev – Trend:

Azerbaijan’s taekwondo fighter Yaprak Eris has advanced to finals on the first day of taekwondo competitions as part of the 4th Islamic Solidarity Games in Baku.

Eris defeated Parsa Tayeben from Iran, 14:12.

Another Azerbaijani athlete Qashim Maqomedov has advanced to finals of taekwondo competitions. He defeated Deniz Qagderen from Turkey, 6:0.

The Baku 2017 Islamic Solidarity Games started May 8 and will last until May 22 in Azerbaijan’s capital.