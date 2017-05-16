Another Azerbaijani boxer to fight in semifinals of Baku 2017

2017-05-16 21:35 | www.trend.az | 1

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 16

Trend:

Seven Azerbaijani boxers advanced to the semifinals of the 4th Islamic Solidarity Games in Baku, said the Azerbaijan Boxing Federation.

The seventh boxer, Kamran Shahsuvarly (75 kg) has reached the boxing semifinals, having defeated Turkey's Ihsan Erdoganli with a score of 5:0.

Earlier, Azerbaijan’s Tayfur Aliyev (56 kg), Javid Chalabiyev (60 kg), Teymur Mammadov (91 kg), Tamerlan Abdullayev (69kg) and Mahammadrasul Majidov (+91 kg), Rauf Rahimov (81 kg) advanced to the semifinals as well.

The Baku 2017 Islamic Solidarity Games started May 8 and will last until May 22 in Azerbaijan’s capital.