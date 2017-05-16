Azerbaijan in top 3 in medal standings at Baku 2017

2017-05-16 22:37 | www.trend.az | 0

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 16

Trend:

Azerbaijan ranks second in medal standings at the 4th Islamic Solidarity Games in Baku.

Azerbaijani athletes won 8 gold, 1 silver and 4 bronze medals on May 16. In total, Azerbaijan has won 41 gold, 24 silver and 16 bronze medals.

Turkey ranks first with 43 gold, 40 silver and 32 bronze medals. Iran is the third with 10 gold medals, 12 silver and 15 bronze medals.

The Baku 2017 Islamic Solidarity Games started May 8 and will last until May 22 in Azerbaijan’s capital.