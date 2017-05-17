Baku 2017: Wrestling, table tennis competitions kick off

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 17

The tenth day of the 4th Islamic Solidarity Games has kicked off.

Today, on May 17, men’s 200m, 400m and 800m race, 110m hurdles, triple jump and discus throw, as well as women’s 200m, 800m race and 3000m steeplechase, hammer throw and pole vault competitions will be held.

Meanwhile, boxing competitions will continue. Azerbaijan will be represented by Tayfur Aliyev (56 kg), Javid Chalabiyev (60 kg), Teymur Mammadov (91 kg), Tamerlan Abdullayev (69kg), Kamran Shahsuvarly (75 kg), Mahammadrasul Majidov (+91 kg) and Rauf Rahimov (81 kg).

12:00 - 14:30 Men's Light Fly (46-49kg) Men's Bantam (56kg) Men's Light Welter (64kg) Men's Middle (75kg) Men's Heavy (91kg) 19:00 - 21:30 Men's Fly (52kg) Men's Light (60kg) Men's Welter (69kg) Men's Light Heavy (81kg) Men's Super Heavy (+91kg)

Shooting competitions will also continue. Mixed Team's 10m air 50 pistol final, 10m air 50 pistol qualification, 10m air 50 pistol medal ceremony, skeet final, skeet qualification, team skeet medal ceremony will be held on may 17.

Meanwhile, women's 50m freestyle, 50m freestyle, 400m freestyle, 100m butterfly, 200m breaststroke, 4 ✕ 100m medley relay, as well as men's 50m butterfly, 100m freestyle, 50m butterfly, 4 ✕ 100m medley relay competitions will be held on May 17.

Moreover, table tennis competitions will start on the tenth day of the 4th Islamic Solidarity Games.

10:00 - 14:30 Men's Singles First Round Women's Singles Second Round Women's Singles First Round 16:30 - 19:30 Men's Singles Second Round

Taekwondo competitions will also continue on May 17.

09:00 - 12:36 Women's -49kg Women's -67kg Men's -68kg Men's -80kg Women's +73kg Men's +87kg 18:00 - 23:30 Women's -49kg Women's -67kg Men's -68kg Men's -80kg Women's +73kg Men's +87kg

Tennis competitions will also continue on May 16.

10:00 - 19:00 Men’s Singles First Round Men’s Doubles First Round

Azerbaijani men’s volleyball team will face its rivals from Turkmenistan.

10:00 - 12:30 Men’s Team Group Match A7 (Pakistan-Palestine) 12:30 - 15:00 Men’s Team Group Match A8 (Azerbaijan-Turkmenistan) 17:00 - 19:30 Women's Team Semi-final 1 19:30 - 20:00 Women's Team Semi-final 2

Water polo competitions will also continue as part of the 4th Islamic Solidarity Games in Baku.

16:30 - 17:30 Men’s Team Group Match A2-A5 (Iran-Turkey) 18:00 - 19:00 Men’s Team Group Match A1-A3 (Azerbaijan -Saudi Arabia) 19:25 - 19:45 Men's Team Medal Ceremony

Men’s weightlifting competitions will finish on May 17.

12:00 - 18:00 Men's - 105 kg Men's +105 kg Women's - 90 kg Women's +90 kg

Moreover, wrestling competitions will start on the tenth day of the 4th Islamic Solidarity Games. Men's Greco-Roman (59kg, 71kg, 80kg, 98kg, 59kg, 71kg, 80kg, 98kg) competitions will be held on May 17. Azerbaijan will be represented by Murad Mammadov (59 kg), Rasul Chunaev (71 kg), Rafig Huseynov (80 kg), and Orkhan Nuriyev (98 kg).

The Baku 2017 Islamic Solidarity Games started May 8 and will last until May 22 in Azerbaijan’s capital.