Pakistan keen to expand co-op with Azerbaijan

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 17

President of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan Mamnoon Hussain has congratulated President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev on the occasion of the Republic Day of Azerbaijan.

“On the auspicious occasion of the Republic Day of Azerbaijan, it gives me immense pleasure to convey warm felicitations to the Government and people of Azerbaijan,” said Hussain in his congratulatory letter.

“Pakistan highly values its relations with Azerbaijan, which are rooted in our common faith. The strong cooperation between our two countries in multifaceted areas including political, economic, culture, energy, connectivity and defense is indeed a reflection of the strong bonds between the governments and people of our two countries,” noted the Pakistani president.

“I sincerely hope that bilateral relations will continue to strengthen further to the mutual benefit of the two brotherly countries,” added Hussain.