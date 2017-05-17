Armenia breaks ceasefire with Azerbaijan 110 times in 24 hours

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 17

Over the past 24 hours, Armenia’s armed forces have 110 times violated the ceasefire along the line of contact between Azerbaijani and Armenian troops, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry said May 17.

The Azerbaijani army positions in the Kohnegishlag village of the Aghstafa district, Gizilhajili, Gushchu Ayrim villages of the Gazakh district underwent fire from the Armenian army positions located in the Paravakar, Berkaber villages of the Ijevan district, Voskevan village of the Noyemberyan district of Armenia.

Meanwhile, the Azerbaijani army positions in the Aghbulag, Kokhanabi and Alibayli villages of the Tovuz district were shelled from the Armenian army positions located in the Mosesgekh and Chinari villages of the Berd district of Armenia.

The Azerbaijani army positions on nameless heights of the Gadabay district underwent fire from the Armenian army positions located on nameless heights of the Krasnoselsk district of Armenia.

Moreover, the Azerbaijani army positions were shelled from the Armenian positions located near the Armenian-occupied Garagashli, Javahirli, Yusifjanli villages of the Aghdam district, Gorgan, Garakhanbayli, Ashagi Veysalli and Ashagi Seyidahmadli villages of the Fuzuli district, Mehdili village of the Jabrayil district, as well as from the positions located on nameless heights in the Goygol, Goranboy, Tartar, Aghdam, Khojavand, Fuzuli and Jabrayil districts of Azerbaijan.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, in 1992 Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on withdrawal of its armed forces from the Nagorno-Karabakh and the surrounding districts.