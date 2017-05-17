Rouhani’s staying president to help Iran’s rail industries

Tehran, Iran, May 16

By Mehdi Sepahvand – Trend:

If President Hassan Rouhani wins a second term on May 19 his administration will be a source of great hope for Iran’s rail industries, according to a businessman in the sector.

"Our situations grew better only a year or two ago. In the few years that preceded, our products had been stalled," Ahmad Hosseini Semnani, factory director at Kosar Wagon Company told Trend May 16.

"If Rouhani does not win the election, we will have to wait for adverse things to happen. This government’s policy helped us up and running again," he said.

Four Iranian wagon makers improved their output from near zero to 25 percent under the Rouhani administration.

According to Semnani, putting brake systems aside, Iranian wagon makers are able to manufacture the entire parts of a wagon, from cargo wagons to passenger wagons.

The Rouhani administration helped remove years-long economic sanctions on Iran, opening the way for companies to thrive. It also provided some 7,500 low-functioning companies with facilities to help them regain strength. Reducing inflation from over 40 percent to about 7 percent in 3.5 years was another achievement of the administration.