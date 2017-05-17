Armenian armed forces open fire at Azerbaijani settlements

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 16

Armenian armed forces have opened fire at Azerbaijani positions on the frontline in the direction of the country’s Aghdam district and settlements since May 16 evening using mortars of different caliber, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry said May 17.

Armenian armed forces were also using combat drones, but due to their poor quality, no damage was caused, said the ministry.

As a result of urgent measures, Azerbaijani armed forces suppressed the enemy shelling, and there were no casualties among the forces’ personnel, the ministry noted.

The shells fired by the enemy fell mainly on empty sowing areas and nearby settlements, according to the ministry.

The operational situation is under full control of the Azerbaijani armed forces, the ministry added.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, in 1992 Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on withdrawal of its armed forces from the Nagorno-Karabakh and the surrounding districts.