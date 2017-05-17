Mexico for first time to participate in food exhibition in Baku

Mexico will participate in the 23th Exhibition of International Food Industry of Azerbaijan, which will take place in Baku on May 17-19, Mexican Embassy said in a message.

It is the first time when Mexico takes part in the food industry exhibition in Baku.

In order to present detailed information on agriculture and food industry in Mexico, the economic advisor of ProMexico, Mexican trust fund promoting international trade and investment, in Istanbul, Jorge Alberto Cruz Abascal arrived in Baku.

Within the visit he will hold meetings with Azerbaijani authorities and local businessmen to analyze the prospects of bilateral trade ties.

Mexico is among the world leaders in the production and distribution of food. In a short period of time it multiplied sevenfold its exports of food products. Mexico is the world leader in export of beer malt, tomato, avocado, raspberry, blackberry, pumpkin, guava and mango. Moreover, Mexico is the second largest supplier of cucumber, asparagus, lemon, onion, watermelon, Brussels sprouts, papaya and cocoa powder and other food products.

