Baku 2017: Azerbaijani shooters reach finals

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 17

By Elchin Mehdiyev – Trend:

Azerbaijani athletes have reached the finals in mixed team 10m air pistol competitions, held as part of the 4th Islamic Solidarity Games in Baku.

Ruslan Lunev and Nigar Nasirova scored 473 points, while Rasul Mammadov and Zarifa Gasimova scored 460.

The Baku 2017 Islamic Solidarity Games started May 8 and will last until May 22 in Azerbaijan’s capital.