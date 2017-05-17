3 Azerbaijani taekwondo fighters in semi-finals at Baku 2017

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 17

By Elchin Mehdiyev – Trend:

Three Azerbaijani taekwondo fighters have reached semi-finals at the 4th Islamic Solidarity Games in Baku.

Azerbaijan’s Farida Azizova (67kg) in women’s taekwondo defeated Iran’s Parisa Javadikouchaksaraei with a score of 10:4.

Another Azerbaijani female taekwondo fighter Patimat Abakarova (49kg) gained victory over Palestine’s Layan Jaber with a score of 19:7.

Azerbaijan’s taekwondo fighter Milad Beigi Harchegani in men’s 80 kg defeated Saudi Arabia’s Majed Almabruk with a score of 21:2.

The Baku 2017 Islamic Solidarity Games started May 8 and will last until May 22 in Azerbaijan’s capital.