Baku 2017 to strengthen understanding among Islamic countries

2017-05-17

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 17

By Anakhanum Hidayatova – Trend:

Indonesia is actively participating in the 4th Islamic Solidarity Games in Baku, Angela Soewono, first secretary at the Indonesian Embassy in Baku, told Trend May 17.

More than 100 athletes from Indonesia are competing in athletics and para athletics, judo, karate, taekwondo, diving, swimming, water polo, shooting, weightlifting, wushu, basketball 3x3, rhythmic and artistic gymnastics, Soewono said.

“While we are looking forward to do our best and try to acquire as much medals as possible, we are also hoping that the Games will contribute to further understanding and engagement among the Islamic countries,” she said.

The Games will definitely promote further understanding about Azerbaijan, its cultural heritage, its people and the country’s development, she noted.

Azerbaijan will also able to display its economic and tourism opportunity to a larger Muslim community, she added.

The Baku 2017 Islamic Solidarity Games started May 8 and will last until May 22 in Azerbaijan’s capital.