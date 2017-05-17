Baku 2017: Another Azerbaijani taekwondo fighter in semi-finals

2017-05-17

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 17

By Elchin Mehdiyev – Trend:

Azerbaijan’s Radik Isaev (+87kg), the gold medalist of Rio 2016 and the world champion in taekwondo, has reached semi-finals at the 4th Islamic Solidarity Games in Baku.

He defeated Pakistan’s Shah Adil with a score of 34:8 in the quarter finals.

Earlier, three Azerbaijani taekwondo fighters also reached semi-finals at the 4th Islamic Solidarity Games in Baku.

The Baku 2017 Islamic Solidarity Games started May 8 and will last until May 22 in Azerbaijan’s capital.