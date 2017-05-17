Azerbaijan’s First VP attends event commemorating Magsud Ibrahimbayov (PHOTO)

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 17

Trend:

People's writer of Azerbaijan, playwright and director Magsud Ibrahimbayov has been commemorated at an event at Azerbaijan State Russian Drama Theatre.

First Vice-President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva attended the event.

In his opening remarks, chief director of the State Russian Drama Theatre, People's Artist Alexander Sharovski highlighted the creative activity of the outstanding screenwriter.

Azerbaijan's First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva addressed the event.

The writer's wife Anna Ibrahimbayova thanked Azerbaijan's First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva for respect for her husband.

First Deputy Director General of Russia's Tass news agency Mikhail Gusman shared his memories of Magsud Ibrahimbayov.

The event then featured the screening of a documentary devoted to Magsud Ibrahimbayov.