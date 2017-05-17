US invites Azerbaijan to jointly solve global energy issues

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 17

By Azad Hasanli – Trend:

US Secretary of Energy Rick Perry has invited Azerbaijan’s Energy Minister Natig Aliyev to joint participation in solving global energy issues, said the Azerbaijani Energy Ministry in a message.

Perry, in his response letter to the Azerbaijani minister, expressed gratitude for congratulations on the occasion of his appointment to the post of the US Secretary of Energy.

The US official added that he wants to meet with Natig Aliyev in order to discuss the issues of mutual interest.