Baku 2017: Azerbaijani wrestlers to vie for two gold, two bronze medals

2017-05-17 13:26 | www.trend.az | 1

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 17

By Elchin Mehdiyev – Trend:

Azerbaijan’s Greco-Roman wrestler Rasul Chunayev (71 kg) has been defeated by Iran’s Mohammadali Geraei in the semifinals of the 4th Islamic Solidarity Games and he will vie for the bronze medal.

Chunayev will face Turkey’s Ilker Sonmez.

Another representative of Azerbaijan, Murad Mammadov (59 kg), will also compete for bronze medal with Jordan’s Mostafa Sultan Rayek Alqade.

Meanwhile, Azerbaijani athletes Rafig Huseynov (80 kg) and Orkhan Nuriyev (98 kg), who have reached the finals, will face Iran’s Yousef Ghaderian and Kyrgyzstan’s Uzur Dzhuzupbekov.

The Baku 2017 Islamic Solidarity Games started May 8 and will last until May 22 in Azerbaijan’s capital.