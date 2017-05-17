Baku 2017: Azerbaijan’s para-athlete wins gold in discus throw

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 17

Azerbaijan’s Samir Nabiyev won a gold medal in men’s discus throw F57 event in para athletics by showing the result of 45.17 meters at the 4th Islamic Solidarity Games in Baku.

Jordan’s Amer Abdelaziz won a silver medal, while Egypt’s Metawa Abouelkhir won a bronze medal in men’s discus throw F57.

It should be recalled that on May 16, Nabiyev won a gold medal in men’s shot put F57 competitions.

The Baku 2017 Islamic Solidarity Games started May 8 and will last until May 22 in Azerbaijan’s capital.