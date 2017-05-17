Baku 2017: Azerbaijani weightlifter wins gold medal

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 17

By Ilhama Isabalayeva –Trend:

Azerbaijani weightlifter Anastasia Ibrahimli (69 kg) won a gold medal at the 4th Islamic Solidarity Games in Baku.

“I was well prepared for the Baku 2017,” Ibrahimli said at a press conference in Baku May 17. “Sometimes it is difficult to predict the result, but I have overcome all difficulties and won a gold medal.”

The Baku 2017 Islamic Solidarity Games started May 8 and will last until May 22 in Azerbaijan’s capital.