Baku 2017: Azerbaijani shooters win gold medals

2017-05-17 14:13 | www.trend.az | 1

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 17

Trend:

Azerbaijani athletes have won gold medals in mixed team 10 m air pistol competitions at the 4th Islamic Solidarity Games in Baku.

The first Azerbaijani shooters team of Ruslan Lunev and Nigar Nasirova defeated Oman’s team and won gold medals.

The first Iranian team ranked third.

The second Azerbaijani shooters team of Rasul Mammadov and Zarifa Gasimova ranked seventh.

The Baku 2017 Islamic Solidarity Games started May 8 and will last until May 22 in Azerbaijan’s capital.