Russian logistics company eyes to earn $3M in Azerbaijan annually

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 17

By Maksim Tsurkov – Trend:

The Russian logistics company, Pony Express, expects to operate in Azerbaijan and earn $3 million here annually, Sergey Sergushev, the company’s regional development director, said.

Sergushev made the remarks at the Pony Express development strategy presentation in Baku May 17.

He added that the company’s main goal is to gain a 10 percent share in the Azerbaijani logistics market.

