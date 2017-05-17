Oil prices up again after decreasing amid growing US stocks

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 17

By Leman Zeynalova – Trend:

World oil prices began to rise again after going down earlier due to the report about the growth in US crude stocks.

The price for July futures of Brent crude oil has increased by 0.10 percent to $51.83 per barrel as of 10:26 (GMT +4).

Meanwhile, the price for June futures of West Texas Intermediate (WTI) has grown by 0.35 percent and stood at $48.71 per barrel.

The US crude stocks surprisingly rose by 0.882 million barrels to 523.4 million barrels, according to the report released by the American Petroleum Institute (API). This is while, analysts expected this figure to drop by 2.3 million barrels.

