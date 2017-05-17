Minister: Export of Azerbaijan’s agricultural products up by 44% (UPDATE)

Export of Azerbaijan’s agricultural products rose by 44 percent in January-April 2017 as compared to the same period of 2016, said the country’s Agriculture Minister Heydar Asadov.

He made the remarks at the opening ceremony of the 23rd Azerbaijan International Food Industry Exhibition in Baku on May 17.

The minister noted that Azerbaijan aims to increase its export annually while the main problem of the world is to ensure the food security.

“The main growth of export over the past four months was observed in plant products, in particular, in the export of fruits and vegetables. As for our expectations for the future, we expect an even greater increase in exports in the coming years,” said Asadov.