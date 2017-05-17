Azerbaijan beats Morocco, enters boxing finals at Baku 2017

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 17

Azerbaijani boxer Kamran Shakhsuvarly (75 kg) has advanced to the finals of the 4th Islamic Solidarity Games.

Shakhsuvarly defeated Morocco’s Youness Gharroumi with a score of 5:0 in the semifinals.

The Azerbaijani boxer will face Tursynbay Kulahmet of Kazakhstan in the May 18 bout.

The Baku 2017 Islamic Solidarity Games started May 8 and will last until May 22 in Azerbaijan’s capital.