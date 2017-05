Azerbaijani boxer grabs bronze at Baku 2017

2017-05-17 15:46 | www.trend.az | 1

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 17

Trend:

Boxing semifinals have started as part of the 4th Islamic Solidarity Games in Baku, said the Azerbaijan Boxing Federation.

Azerbaijani boxer Tayfur Aliyev (56 kg) lost to Uzbekistan’s Abdulkhay Sharakhmatov in the semifinals and won a bronze medal.

The Baku 2017 Islamic Solidarity Games started May 8 and will last until May 22 in Azerbaijan’s capital.