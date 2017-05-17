Azerbaijan’s tennis players advance to next rounds at Baku 2017

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 17

Azerbaijan’s Xinhang Yu defeated Salah Aldin Albalushi of UAE 4:0 in men’s singles table tennis event and reached the round of 16 at the 4th Islamic Solidarity Games in Baku.

Azerbaijan’s table tennis player Miao Wang in women’s singles event defeated Palestine’s Ahd Menawi 4:0 and reached the quarterfinals.

Another Azerbaijani table tennis player, Zhing Ning in women’s singles defeated Maldives’ Aminath Shiura Shareef 4:0 and reached the quarterfinals.

The Baku 2017 Islamic Solidarity Games started May 8 and will last until May 22 in Azerbaijan’s capital.