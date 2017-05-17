Ilham Aliyev receives former president of Dutch Senate (PHOTO, UPDATE)

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 17

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has received former president of the Senate of the Kingdom of the Netherlands, chairman of the Dutch Friends of Azerbaijan Group Rene van der Linden.

Rene van der Linden noted that economic collaboration between the Kingdom of the Netherlands and Azerbaijan contributes to the efforts to promote Azerbaijan in the world, saying this could be an example of fruitful cooperation to other countries located in the same region with the Netherlands.

President Ilham Aliyev thanked Rene van der Linden for the kind words, saying his efforts towards strengthening cooperation play a crucial role in the development of bilateral relations between the two countries.

Hailing mutual interest in expanding the Dutch-Azerbaijani bilateral ties, the head of state underlined the importance of reciprocal visits at different levels.

President Ilham Aliyev praised the fact that more and more Dutch companies are being involved in Azerbaijan`s important projects. The head of state hailed the Netherlands` traditionally active participation in the Baku-hosted Azerbaijan International Food Industry Exhibition, underlining good prospects for cooperation in the field of agriculture between the two countries.

The head of state pointed out the expansion of Azerbaijan's export potential, saying the country’s non-oil exports increased by 22 percent in the last four months.

The sides exchanged views on the expansion of cooperation in a number of areas, including education, tourism and agriculture.

Rene van der Linden then presented a keepsake to President Ilham Aliyev.