New appointment in Azerbaijan’s Accessbank

2017-05-17 16:17 | www.trend.az | 1

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 17

By Azad Hasanli – Trend:

Azerbaijan’s Accessbank has announced new appointment.

Anar Hasanov has been appointed first deputy chairman of board, chief operating officer in the bank, the bank said on May 17.

Moreover, four more executive directors have been appointed in the bank, namely, Elshan Pirmaliyev - executive director of retail and business customers, Sabina Gurbanova - executive director of branchless banking, Aynur Suleymanli - executive director of human resources, administration and security, Nizami Gadirov - executive director of risk management and researches.

At present, there are six executive directors in the bank.

AccessBank was founded in 2002 by the Black Sea Trade and Development Bank, the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD), the International Finance Corporation (IFC), German development bank KfW, German LFS Financial Systems consulting company and AccessHolding. Being one of the leading banks of Azerbaijan, AccessBank offers a full range of banking services.