Azerbaijan’s mixed team 2nd in skeet event at Baku 2017

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 17

Trend:

Azerbaijan’s Emin Jafarov and Nurlana Jafarova in mixed team’s skeet event lost to Bahrain’s Maryam Hassani and Hasan Mohamed 24:27 and took the second place at the 4th Islamic Solidarity Games in Baku.

Thus, Bahrain’s team won a gold medal, and Azerbaijan’s team won a silver medal at the competitions.

Turkey’s team of Salih Hafiz and Nur Banu Ozpak defeated another Azerbaijan’s team of Niyaz Aghazada and Rigina Meftakhetdinova and won a bronze medal.

The Baku 2017 Islamic Solidarity Games started May 8 and will last until May 22 in Azerbaijan’s capital.