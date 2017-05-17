Russian logistics company eyes to earn $3M in Azerbaijan annually (UPDATE)

2017-05-17 16:53 | www.trend.az | 1

Details added (first version posted on 14:20)

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 17

By Maksim Tsurkov – Trend:

The Russian logistics company, Pony Express, eyes to operate in Azerbaijan and annually earn $3 million, Sergey Sergushev, the company’s regional development director, said.

Sergushev made the remarks at the Pony Express development strategy presentation in Baku May 17.

He added that the company’s main goal is to gain a 10 percent share in the Azerbaijani logistics market.

“Azerbaijan is a strategically important market for us as such big transport and logistics projects as the Trans-Caspian international transport route and the North-South corridor are being implemented and a free trade zone is being created here,” Sergushev added.

“We not only appreciate Azerbaijan’s transit potential, but see the need of the country’s business for complex logistics services,” he said. “That is why we have opened a representative office in Baku and enter the local market.”

“We plan to stabilize our activity in Azerbaijan by offering express and economy delivery services, as well as assisting in customs clearance in the coming year,” Sergushev added. “We do not exclude the opportunity of establishing a logistics center in the country in the future. Perhaps, it will be established in the free trade zone, which is being created in Azerbaijan’s Alat settlement. We have already visited it and reviewed the situation there.”

“Prices for our services will be on average 20 percent less than that of other companies,” he added. “Moreover, Pony Express is developing a platform of economy delivery by using vehicles throughout the post Soviet-countries. This new service for the Azerbaijani market will save up to 30 percent of the express delivery rate.”

He added that the company plans to expand its office network in Azerbaijan soon by opening branches in Ganja and Sumgait.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @MaksimTsurkov