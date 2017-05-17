Centenary of Azerbaijan Democratic Republic to be celebrated in 2018

2017-05-17 17:20 | www.trend.az | 1

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 17

Trend:

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has signed an order on celebration of the 100th anniversary of Azerbaijan Democratic Republic.

The order says that May 28, 2018 will mark the centenary of Azerbaijan Democratic Republic, the first parliamentary republic in the East.

The president instructed the Cabinet of Ministers to draw up a plan of action on the celebration of the centenary of Azerbaijan Democratic Republic.