Armenia shelled Azerbaijan’s Tartar with mortars: head of district

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 17

On the evening of May 16, Azerbaijan’s Tartar district, which is adjacent to the line of contact between Azerbaijani and Armenian troops, was shelled by Armenian armed units, Mustagim Mammadov, head of Tartar District Executive Authority, told Trend May 17.

Armenians were using mortars when shelling the territory, he said.

Story still developing