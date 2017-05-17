Baku 2017: Azerbaijani volleyball team in semi-finals

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 17

Trend:

Volleyball competitions among men are underway at the 4th Islamic Solidarity Games in Baku.

After defeating the Pakistani team (3:0) and Turkish team (3:2), the Azerbaijani team also defeated the Turkmen volleyball players (3:0).

Thus, the Azerbaijani men's team has reached semi-finals.

The Baku 2017 Islamic Solidarity Games started May 8 and will last until May 22 in Azerbaijan’s capital.