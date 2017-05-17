Hashemitaba calls on Iranians to vote for Rouhani

2017-05-17 17:37 | www.trend.az | 0

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 17



By Khalid Kazimov – Trend:



Mostafa Hashemitaba, a candidate in Iran’s May 19 presidential election, has called on Iranians to cast votes in the favor of incumbent President Hassan Rouhani, ISNA news agency reported.



However, Hashemitaba did not say if he is going to withdraw from the presidential race.



So far, two presidential nominees have dropped out of the country’s presidential election.



Iranian First Vice-President Es’haq Jahangiri has withdrawn in favor of Hassan Rouhani with pro-conservative nominee Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf in favor of conservative-backed cleric Ebrahim Raeisi.