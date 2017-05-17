US looks forward to working with new Macedonian government - US embassy official

Micaela Schweitzer-Bluhm, Chargé d’Affairs at the US Embassy in Macedonia, welcomes the progress made as regards the formation of a new government saying she hopes it will be formed as soon as possible. The United States, she stresses, remains a partner of Macedonia, MIA reported.

"It is a great thing for Macedonia and the people of Macedonia that the government formation process is moving on to the next phase and that we are in sight of seeing a new government formed. It is also important to note that President Ivanov and the leaders of the majority coalition parties found a way to collaborate in a constructive way to get to this positive place for the people of Macedonia," read Schweitzer-Bluhm's comments posted on the embassy's website.

"We look forward to working with the new government once it is formed; we hope that it will form quickly. There is much work to be done for Macedonia to move forward on urgent reforms and to advance on its path into the Euro-Atlantic community."

The United States, she notes, remains a friend and partner of Macedonia, and we look forward to working with the new government to support those reforms and that progress.