Zarif urges Iranians residing abroad to vote in Friday election

2017-05-17 18:31 | www.trend.az | 0

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 17

By Farhad Daneshvar – Trend:

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif has called on his countrymen, in particular those residing abroad, to participate in the country’s May 19 presidential election.

“I call on all Iranians, inside the country and abroad, to go to polling stations on Friday,” Zarif said in a video message released on social media on May 17.

“I assure Iranians residing abroad that any single vote is of high importance ... they [the votes] will be protected,” he added.

“Even a single vote could change the outcome of the election,” the foreign minister mentioned.

Iranians go to the polling stations on May 19 to elect their president.

Iran’s incumbent President Hassan Rouhani backed by reformists is seeking re-election against his hardliner rival, Ebrahim Raeisi.

Many observers suggest that this round of election is of high importance as its outcome is highly capable of having a dramatic impact on Iran’s interaction with the world.