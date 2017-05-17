Baku 2017: Azerbaijan’s Mammadov wins athletics silver medal
Baku, Azerbaijan, May 17
Trend:
Athletics competitions as part of the 4th Islamic Solidarity Games are underway in the Baku Olympic Stadium.
Azerbaijani athlete Rahib Mammadov won a silver medal in men’s 110 m hurdles event.
Saudi athlete Ahmed Almuwallad won a gold medal, while Iraqi athlete Mohammed Sad Al-Khfaji won bronze.
The Baku 2017 Islamic Solidarity Games started May 8 and will last until May 22 in Azerbaijan’s capital.