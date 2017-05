Baku 2017: Azerbaijani women’s volleyball team in finals

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 17

Trend:

Azerbaijani women’s volleyball team defeated Tajik squad 3-0 (25-6, 25-10, 25-6) at the 4th Islamic Solidarity Games in Baku May 17.

Azerbaijani volleyball team will compete for gold in the finals May 18.

The Baku 2017 Islamic Solidarity Games started May 8 and will last until May 22 in Azerbaijan’s capital.