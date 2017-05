Another Azerbaijani taekwondo fighter in finals at Baku 2017

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 17

Another Azerbaijani taekwondo fighter Aykhan Taghizade (68 kg) defeated Saudi athlete Saud Almuwallad in semifinals and advanced to finals at the 4th Islamic Solidarity Games May 17.

The Baku 2017 Islamic Solidarity Games started May 8 and will last until May 22 in Azerbaijan’s capital.