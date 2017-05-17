Armenia confirmed vile acts against civilians: Azerbaijani Defense Ministry

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 17

Armenia released the footage depicting the shelling of Azerbaijani settlements and positions, as well as information stating that Azerbaijan allegedly suffered losses, said the press service of Azerbaijan’s Defense Ministry.

The Defense Ministry earlier said that Armenian armed forces fired at Azerbaijani frontline positions and settlements in the direction of Azerbaijan’s Aghdam District on May 16 evening using mortars of various calibers.

There were no casualties among the Azerbaijani armed forces’ personnel or civilians, according to the Defense Ministry.

The Defense Ministry’s press service said that by releasing the video, Armenia demonstrated that it regularly shells not only army positions but also settlements of Azerbaijan, and once again confirmed its vile acts against Azerbaijani civilians.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, in 1992 Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on withdrawal of its armed forces from the Nagorno-Karabakh and the surrounding districts.