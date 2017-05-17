Armenia shelled Azerbaijan’s Tartar from mortars: head of district (UPDATE)

Details added (first version posted at 17:21)

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 17

By Samir Ali – Trend:

On the evening of May 16, Azerbaijan’s Tartar District, which is adjacent to the line of contact between Azerbaijani and Armenian troops, was shelled by Armenian armed units, Mustagim Mammadov, head of Tartar District Executive Authority, told Trend May 17.

Armenians were using mortars when shelling the territory, he said.

“Our territories were fired at approximately at 22:30 (UTC/GMT+4). Mostly uninhabited areas were subjected to fire. At about 22:30, the Azerbaijani armed forces suppressed the enemy’s fire with reciprocal fire,” Mammadov said, adding that now, the Azerbaijani armed forces are fully controlling the situation.

Azerbaijan’s Defense Ministry earlier said that Armenian armed forces fired at Azerbaijani frontline positions and settlements in the direction of Azerbaijan’s Aghdam District on May 16 evening using mortars of various calibers.

Armenian armed forces were also using combat drones, but due to their poor quality, no damage was caused.

As a result of urgent measures, Azerbaijani armed forces suppressed the enemy shelling, and there were no casualties among the forces’ personnel.

The shells fired by the enemy fell mainly on empty sowing areas and nearby settlements.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, in 1992 Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on withdrawal of its armed forces from the Nagorno-Karabakh and the surrounding districts.