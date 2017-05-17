Azerbaijani women’s swimming team grabs bronze at Baku 2017

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 17

Trend:

Azerbaijani women’s swimming team has won one more bronze medal at the 4th Islamic Solidarity Games in Baku.

In women’s 4x100m medley relay finals, Azerbaijan’s team consisting of Alsu Bayramova, Yuliya Stisyuk, Ilaha Rajiyeva and Fatima Alkaramova showed the result of 4:34.42.

Turkey took first place and Indonesia took second place in the finals.

The Baku 2017 Islamic Solidarity Games started May 8 and will last until May 22 in Azerbaijan’s capital.