Azerbaijan’s track & field athletes win gold, silver at Baku 2017

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 17

Azerbaijani track and field athlete Nazim Babayev has won a gold medal in men’s triple jump event at the 4th Islamic Solidarity Games in Baku.

Another Azerbaijani athlete, Alexis Copello won silver and Syria’s Miguel van Assen won bronze.

The Baku 2017 Islamic Solidarity Games started May 8 and will last until May 22 in Azerbaijan’s capital.