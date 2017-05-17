Turkmenistan, France mull migration issues

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan, May 17

A meeting with the delegation of France took place in the State Migration Service of Turkmenistan, the migration service said in a message May 17.

“Following the exchange of views on the possibilities of the Turkmen-French cooperation, a mutual desire was expressed to establish closer contacts between the two countries in the sphere of migration,” said the message.

Turkmenistan was one of the first countries in the Central Asian region to issue e-passports to its citizens.

These passports meet international standards and guarantee Turkmenistan’s protection of its citizens both inside and outside the country.

“In this context, the Turkmen side was acquainted with the skills of the ‘Identite’ division of the Oberthur Technologies company in the field of manufacturing passports, IDs,” the message said.

During the meeting it was noted that the large-scale infrastructure projects, which are being implemented in Turkmenistan, and the course for integration into the global economic system, cause interest of leading French and, in general, European companies for cooperation.