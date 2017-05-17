Azerbaijan’s Chalabiyev advances to Baku 2017 boxing finals

2017-05-17 21:19 | www.trend.az | 1

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 17

Trend:

Azerbaijan’s Javid Chalabiyev advanced to the 60 kg boxing finals at the 4th Islamic Solidarity Games in Baku.

He defeated Kazakhstan’s Sultan Zaurbek with a score of 4-1 in the semifinals.

The Azerbaijani boxer will fight for gold with Iraq’s Ammar Karbalai in the finals.

The Baku 2017 Islamic Solidarity Games started May 8 and will last until May 22 in Azerbaijan’s capital.