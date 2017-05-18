Fourth CEO Lunch hosted in Baku (PHOTO)

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 18

Trend:

Today (May 17) Caspian European Club and Caspian American Club have hosted the fourth CEO Lunch in Baku.

“CEO Lunch is one of the key tools of networking, and is being held to create opportunities for CEOs to communicate in informal sur­roundings and establish new contacts. Caspian European Club and Caspian American Club host CEO Lunch with participation of top-managers of CEIBC member companies on the third Wednesday of each month in Baku”, First Deputy Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the Caspi­an European Club and Caspian American Club Telman Aliyev said.

Addressing the event, Telman Aliyev said that Caspian Energy Georgia company will start operating in Georgia from September and or­ganize business forums, CEO Lunch events, trainings, workshops, round tables, annual Caspian Energy Forum and a ceremony of presenting national and international prizes in Tbilisi and Batumi.

Telman Aliyev said that Caspian Energy puts up for sale participation interest in newly established or reestablished foreign offices.

During the CEO Lunch hosted today at Hyatt Regency Baku each member of the board of the Caspian European Club and Caspian American Club spoke about the plans of the Club and suggestions for its further development. The top managers of the companies also briefly described their activities.

The companies that joined and continued their participation in the Caspian European Club and Caspian American Club were awarded the membership certificates.

Caspian Energy, Caspian Energy Forum, Caspian Energy Award, Caspian Energy Club, Caspi­an European Club, Caspian Business Club, Caspian American Club, Caspian American Forum, CEO, CEO Lunch, Brand Award and many oth­ers are the registered trademarks owned by Caspian Energy International Media Group.