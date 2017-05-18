Private jet crash kills 2 in central Mexico

2017-05-18 | www.trend.az

A private jet crashed on Wednesday outside the Toluca International Airport west of the Mexican capital, killing two people on board, the airport authority said, Sputnik reported.

The airport’s administration said in a statement the incident was registered at around 3:26 p.m. local time (20:26GMT).

The Lear Jet 25B heading for the northwestern state of Durango. It came down 200 yards outside the airport’s perimeter minutes after the takeoff, killing the pilot and the co-pilot.

The aviation authority has launched an investigation into the incident, the statement read. The airport’s operations were not affected.