Six PKK terrorists killed in airstrike in SE Turkey

Six PKK terrorists were killed in an airstrike in southeastern Hakkari province late Wednesday, authorities said, Anadolu reported.

The terrorists were located during a joint operation of gendarmerie and police forces in the rural area of Kavakli village, according to a statement from the provincial governor's office,

The PKK -- listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S. and the EU -- resumed an armed campaign against the Turkish stste in July 2015.

The terror group has since been responsible for the deaths of 1,200 Turkish security personnel and civilians, including numerous women and children.